Amazon's Alexa will start coming in much smaller packages, it seems. The voice assistant will now run on devices with as little as 1MB of memory and low-power chips like the Cortex-M processor, according to TechCrunch, meaning you could find it in lightbulbs and simple toys.
Previously, Alexa functionality required at least 100MB of RAM and an Arm Cortex-A processor. Dirk Didascalou, vice president of Amazon Web Services for internet of things, told TechCrunch it cut this down by offloading much of the processing to the cloud -- now devices just need wake word detection.
Didascalou didn't refer to specific devices that'll get Alexa as a result, but noted that the lower specs allow "ultra dumb" ones to run the assistant.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: Amazon is apparently bringing Alexa to your lightbulbs and small toys
