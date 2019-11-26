CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon is apparently bringing Alexa to your lightbulbs and small toys

The voice assistant soon will reportedly only require a low-power chip and 1MB of RAM.

You probably associate Alexa with Amazon's Echo Dot, but it might be coming to smaller devices soon.

 Ry Crist/CNET

Amazon's Alexa will start coming in much smaller packages, it seems. The voice assistant will now run on devices with as little as 1MB of memory and low-power chips like the Cortex-M processor, according to TechCrunch, meaning you could find it in lightbulbs and simple toys.

Previously, Alexa functionality required at least 100MB of RAM and an Arm Cortex-A processor. Dirk Didascalou, vice president of Amazon Web Services for internet of things, told TechCrunch it cut this down by offloading much of the processing to the cloud -- now devices just need wake word detection.

Didascalou didn't refer to specific devices that'll get Alexa as a result, but noted that the lower specs allow "ultra dumb" ones to run the assistant.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

