Amazon introduces Echo Glow light

James Martin/ CNET

Amazon introduced new Alexa-compatible countertop appliances at its annual event in Seattle on Wednesday. The company debuted the Echo Glow that changes colors. It's expected to cost $30 is available for preorder on Wednesday.

Last year, Amazon released an Alexa-compatible microwave and clock. Both products are affordable extensions of the Alexa family made possible by the Alexa Connect Kit. Amazon announced the Alexa Connect Kit program last year as part of the initiative to make it easier for third-party hardware makers to develop Alexa-compatible products.

The 700-watt AmazonBasics Microwave costs $60 and can connect with a nearby Alexa device like the Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Show in the kitchen. The microwave responds to preset voice commands and can reheat liquids, frozen or regular food items, vegetables, meat and more.

The Amazon Echo Wall Clock, a $30 analog clock that runs of four double-A batteries, can sync with a nearby Echo device. The Echo sets the time and maintains it, even when Daylight Savings Time starts. The clock's LED hash marks around the face provide a more visual representation of timers that you've set. You can see multiple timers and all the LEDs flash.

This is a developing story.