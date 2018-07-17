On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon's Prime Day 2018 started off with a lot of glitches, but the e-tailer says sales were strong anyway.
- Netflix's subscriber growth underwhelms.
- Preview of this year's Comic-Con.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Amazon in the dog house for Prime Day 2018 outages (The 3:59, Ep. 427)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.