Amazon: 'I do' want to sell you hipster wedding stuff

Amazon on Tuesday introduced a wedding hub to its Handmade arm, creating a dedicated shopping section for handmade wares catering to brides- and grooms-to-be.

The e-commerce giant launched Handmade in 2015 to take on Etsy, which has dominated the market for handcrafted goods sold directly by the artisans who create them. Amazon has been pushing into more types of product and diversifying into unique items with the strategy of turning Amazon.com into the default shopping site for everything.

Amazon said its new Handmade Wedding Shop will stock thousands of items like wedding décor, invitations, gifts and jewelry. It also promised the shop will deliver goods "from rustic chic to glitz and glam." Dig in.