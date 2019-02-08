Amazon HQ2 may not happen in New York after all, report says

James Martin/CNET

Amazon may be second-guessing its plan to build a new campus in New York City.

The online retail giant is reconsidering its decision to locate half of its new headquarters in New York City's Queens borough because of opposition from local politicians, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing "two people familiar with the company's thinking."

Amazon in November selected two locations for its HQ2 project, Long Island City, Queens, and National Landing in Arlington, Virginia, with each expected to land 25,000 well-paid jobs. Amazon also selected Nashville to host a 5,000-person "center of excellence" for its operations business.

However, several New York politicians have been critical of the project and the nearly $2 billion in incentives cities agreed to provide. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called it an example of corporate welfare, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she was concerned by the lack of community input. New York state Sen. Michael Gianaris and City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer have also criticized the plan and helped organize a protest against it.

Amazon executives have held internal discussion to "reassess the situation in New York and explore alternatives," according to the Post. They've questioned whether its "worth it" to build the campus if New York politicians are opposed, one source told the Post.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published Feb. 8, 8:59 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:22 a.m. PT: Adds more details and background information.