Amazon has Sony PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships for $25

Normally $60, Amazon is selling PSN Plus subscriptions for slightly less than $25. That's the lowest price we've seen in a while.

This story is part of Black Friday 2019, our roundup of the best deals on today's tech.

If you're looking to renew your Sony PlayStation Plus membership or just buy one for the first time, Amazon is selling a digital code for a 12-month membership for $24.88 -- or $35.11 off the normal list price of $60. You frequently see discounts on digital codes for PSN Plus subscriptions but they're almost never this good and they're usually from sites like eBay and CDKeys. This is the cheapest I've seen a 12-month subscription on Amazon in a while.

Amazon limits you to 2 subscription code purchases per transaction. I was able to buy a total of 4 years in two separate transactions. It's unclear whether you can do more years than that -- I wasn't willing to test it -- and I suspect this deal won't be available for long. Codes are sent to your Amazon account (you can find them in your "Digital games and software" section on your account page under "Digital content and devices"). Sometimes the code arrives right away, other times there can be a short wait (occasionally, it takes a few hours to arrive).   