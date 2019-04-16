Amazon has some juicy deals on Fire TV products

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Not everybody loves the Fire TV interface, but if you don't mind it -- or are even a fan of it -- Amazon has some limited-time discounts on its media streamers and other Fire TV devices, including its Recast DVR and an Insignia 24-inch TV with Fire TV built-in. You'll also find the same prices on Best Buy.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Fire TV Stick for $30 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. We've seen It for $25 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday price, but a $10 discount isn't too shabby. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. During the holiday season last year we saw this for as low as $35, but $10 off is still pretty decent. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $80 (save $20) Amazon We've seen this deal for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but Amazon is currently discounting both the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd generation) by $10. See at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot review

Fire TV Recast DVR for $190 ($40 off) Ry Crist/CNET The 2-tuner (500GB) version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $190 or $40 off. Addtiionally, the 4-tuner version (1TB) is $230 or $50 off. Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included). See at Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR review

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands. We've seen this for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. See at Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Insignia 24-inch 720p TV with Fire TV for $90 ($60 off) Amazon The 32-inch version of this TV was on sale for $100 recently. This could make for a good kitchen TV, however. It is limited by 720p resolution. See at Amazon



