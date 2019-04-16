Amazon has some juicy deals on Fire TV products

Not everybody loves the Fire TV interface, but if you don't mind it -- or are even a fan of it -- Amazon has some limited-time discounts on its media streamers and other Fire TV devices, including its Recast DVR and an Insignia 24-inch TV with Fire TV built-in. You'll also find the same prices on Best Buy.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Fire TV Stick for $30 (save $10)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. We've seen It for $25 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday price, but a $10 discount isn't too shabby.Amazon Fire TV Stick review
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (save $10)Sarah Tew/CNET
If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. During the holiday season last year we saw this for as low as $35, but $10 off is still pretty decent.Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review
Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $80 (save $20)Amazon
We've seen this deal for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but Amazon is currently discounting both the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd generation) by $10.Amazon Echo Dot review
Fire TV Recast DVR for $190 ($40 off)Ry Crist/CNET
The 2-tuner (500GB) version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $190 or $40 off. Addtiionally, the 4-tuner version (1TB) is $230 or $50 off.
Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included).Fire TV Recast DVR review
Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 ($40 off)Sarah Tew/CNET
The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands. We've seen this for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday.Amazon Fire TV Cube review
Insignia 24-inch 720p TV with Fire TV for $90 ($60 off)Amazon
The 32-inch version of this TV was on sale for $100 recently. This could make for a good kitchen TV, however. It is limited by 720p resolution.
Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.
Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.
Discuss: Amazon has some juicy deals on Fire TV products
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.