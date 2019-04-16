CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon has some juicy deals on Fire TV products

As part of its spring Fire TV sale, Amazon has discounts on all of its Fire TV products.

Media apps running on Fire TV.

Not everybody loves the Fire TV interface, but if you don't mind it -- or are even a fan of it -- Amazon has some limited-time discounts on its media streamers and other Fire TV devices, including its Recast DVR and an Insignia 24-inch TV with Fire TV built-in. You'll also find the same prices on Best Buy.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Fire TV Stick for $30 (save $10)

The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. We've seen It for $25 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday price, but a $10 discount isn't too shabby.

 Amazon Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (save $10)

If you have a 4K TV you'll want a streamer that does 4K too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. During the holiday season last year we saw this for as low as $35, but $10 off is still pretty decent.

 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle + Echo Dot: $80 (save $20)

We've seen this deal for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but Amazon is currently discounting both the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot (3rd generation) by $10. 

 Amazon Echo Dot review

Fire TV Recast DVR for $190 ($40 off)

The 2-tuner (500GB) version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $190 or $40 off. Addtiionally, the 4-tuner version (1TB) is $230 or $50 off.

Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included).  

 Fire TV Recast DVR review

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 ($40 off)

The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands. We've seen this for as low as $60 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

 Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Insignia 24-inch 720p TV with Fire TV for $90 ($60 off)

The 32-inch version of this TV was on sale for $100 recently. This could make for a good kitchen TV, however. It is limited by 720p resolution.

