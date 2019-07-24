Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon has confirmed buying 2,237 delivery vans from Spartan, according to Business Insider. Spartan, based in Michigan, had on July 16 said "North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company" had purchased the vans.

Amazon has been ramping up its delivery options in a push to provide one-day delivery for Prime members, which already covers 10 million items. Last month, Amazon then unveiled its new delivery drone at its re:MARS 2019 conference in Las Vegas. The e-commerce giant has been working on expanding its own delivery infrastructure, having leased its own planes and broken ground on a new air cargo hub.

Spartan said the vans will be built in the second half of 2019 at Utilimaster in Indiana, with the "proprietary walk-in van design" being produced for last-mile delivery requirements.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon still retains access to FedEx Ground and international delivery services after FedEx Express decided not to renew its express air-delivery contract with Amazon in early June.

Amazon also has express delivery capabilities through its contracts with UPS and USPS, as well as its own services.