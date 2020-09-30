Amazon has donated $215M through its charity program

Amazon has donated more than $215 million to charities since its AmazonSmile program launched in 2013, it said Wednesday. It comes as the e-commerce giant prepares for Prime Day 2020, which kicks off Oct. 13.
The most popular charities for AmazonSmile customers were animal-related, followed by education, health and disaster relief, the company said in its release.
"Over the last five years, compassionate AmazonSmile customers have helped generate millions of dollars in donations to help us rescue and protect countless animals in need across the country," Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA, said in a statement.
Charities linked to civil rights and social action causses saw nearly 70% growth in donations from AmazonSmile in the last year, it said.
Boulder, Colorado; Alexandria, Virginia; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Seattle; Orlando, Florida; Berkeley, California; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Bend, Oregon were the top 10 most generous US cities when it came to AmazonSmile donations, the company noted.
