Amazon has an army of new Echo devices coming your way (The 3:59, Ep. 290)

Amazon's got a few new tricks up its sleeve. We're barely able to keep up with all of its new products.

At a launch event in Seattle on Wednesday, Amazon unleashed a slew of new Echo devices, including the Echo Plus, the Echo Spot, the Echo Connect and Echo Buttons. We break down all the new Alexa-enabled devices coming from Amazon, and when you can expect to see them.

We also chat about which new Echo device has the most potential and what we want to see with future products.

