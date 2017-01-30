Amazon greenlights fourth season of "Mozart in the Jungle"

Amazon

As Amazon's Prime Video service takes on Netflix, these two original series perhaps aren't its biggest subscriber draws. But both make strides in two other important ambitions: awards prestige and Hollywood good graces. "Mozart in the Jungle" was the surprise winner of last year's Golden Globe for best comedy series, and is nominated again this year. "Mozart" is produced by a handful of Hollywood fixtures, including Oscar-nominated Roman Coppola. "Red Oaks" is produced by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

As streaming services continue to develop their original television and film offerings, it's interesting to see Amazon continue to back critical successes like "Mozart" and "Red Oaks" beyond one or two seasons (although they did announce that this third season would be the last for "Oaks"). As the still-nascent industry shakes out, Amazon seems to be establishing itself as a service with premiere offerings, with a little more levity than HBO.

"Mozart" and "Oaks" are both scheduled to premiere later in 2017.