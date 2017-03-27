Amazon Go reportedly delays launch due to payment issues

Amazon has reportedly delayed the launch of its checkout-less Amazon Go store as it works out kinks in the payments software.

The store in Seattle was due to open this month, according the Wall Street Journal, but was postponed because the automatic payment system only works with a small number of customers at a time.

The system reportedly has issues tracking more than 20 people in the store at once, in addition to problems keeping tabs on an item if it has been "moved from its specific spot on the shelf".

The system launched in beta mode to Amazon employees in December 2016 and despite initially announcing the store would open in "early 2017", WSJ says, the company has yet to detail how technical issues would affect the launch date.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment.