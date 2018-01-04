Amazon gives Alexa more cooking chops, invests in June Oven

Amazon just doubled down on the smart kitchen in a big way. The technology juggernaut announced expanded abilities for its Alexa voice assistant to control kitchen appliances. Specifically Alexa will gain dominion over microwave ovens along with conventional ovens.

Manufacturing partners that have signed on to the program include GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG and Samsung. These new capabilities are made possible through Amazon's Smart Home Skill API. Amazon explained further telling CNET that, "we're making it easier for device manufacturers to build for Alexa by providing a common framework". Indeed the new API software is an improvement. Up until now companies had to create custom skills for Alexa to command their appliances.

Additionally Amazon has invested in June Life makers of the unique June Oven. Available in both countertop and wall models, the June uses a built-in camera to recognize food items. It then attempts to cook them properly with minimum help from you.