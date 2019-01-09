Amazon Fire TV tops 30 million active users, beating Roku

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's Fire TV may be moving into the lead of video streaming devices, with its lineup moving to have "well over" 30 million active users, the company said Wednesday at CES. And it's going to grow soon, too.

"We're still in the middle of the 'buy' to 'turn on' period" from the holiday shopping season, Amazon's head of Fire TV Marc Whitten said in an interview with CNET Wednesday at CES.

That puts Amazon ahead of Roku's 27 million active users it estimated earlier this week. Roku, widely considered one of the most popular streaming-video products. Roku didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

It's also up from the 25 million it disclosed in October, suggesting growth of 5 million new accounts in three months.

Video streaming devices are an exploding market. The number of households with a streaming player has quadrupled in the last five years, according to Parks Associates, and Roku and Amazon have been competiting in market share since Amazon kicked off its product line in 2014.

