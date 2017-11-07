Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition aims to take over the world

Amazon

Amazon Marketing department: "Gee, Jeff, what do you want to do tonight?"

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO: "The same thing we do every night: Try to take over the world!"

The massive online retailer continues its bid for world domination with a new product: Fire TV Stick Basic Edition.

It starts shipping tomorrow to countries around the world including Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico. Check out the full list here.

Designed to plug in to a TV's HDMI port and stream over Wi-Fi in 1080p quality, it will deliver Amazon Original TV shows and movies as well as other video content, depending on what's available in each country. You'll also be able to set the stick's default menu language to Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German or English.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon Fire TV gives voice to 4K HDR streaming

Pricing varies in each locality. In France, Italy and Spain the stick costs 60 or 40 euros for Prime members. In Canada it's CDN$50.

The Basic Stick is not currently available in the US, and UK. The cheapest Fire TV for residents of those countries is currently the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which costs $40 or £40.

