Amazon Fire TV gets Apple TV app as Apple TV Plus service nears

Hey, Apple TV app, welcome to Amazon's Fire TV. Amazon announced that starting today, Apple's app is now available for download to Amazon Fire TV devices, namely the Fire TV streaming stick and Fire TV Stick 4K. Amazon says the app is coming soon to additional Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition televisions and the upcoming Nebula Fire TV Edition sound bar.

The app is the exclusive home for the Apple TV Plus service, due to go live on Nov. 1. The service is a Netflix rival that will launch with nine confirmed titles, including a drama called The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the post-apocalyptic thriller See starring Jason Momoa and a comedy about poet Emily Dickinson. It costs $5 a month, but buyers of new and refurbished Apple devices will get a year of access for free.

Beyond access to Apple TV Plus, the app also lets Fire TV owners watch iTunes TV shows and movies they already purchased.

The app works with Fire TV's built-in Alexa voice assistant to allow voice searches for particular shows, for example "Alexa, play Dickinson." Alexa commands can also find iTunes content and and find and open the TV app.

Amazon joins Roku, which added the Apple TV app last week, and Apple's own Apple TV media streamers, iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, in offering the TV app. The app is also available on Samsung smart TVs, and is coming "in the future" to TVs from Vizio, Sony and LG, according to Apple.

Similar to the Roku version, the Fire TV offers no AirPlay support for streaming content off of iPhones, iPads and Macs. Smart TVs from Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG do work with AirPlay.

Amazon's announcement also makes no mention of Apple TV Channels, an extra found on the Apple TV app on other devices including Roku and Samsung TVs. The feature allows users to subscribe to and watch content from services like HBO, Showtime and Starz from within the TV app, without having to download those individual apps.

Apple TV Channels is very similar to Amazon's own Prime TV Channels feature. We've asked Amazon for details and confirmation of the lack of Apple TV Channels and will update this post if we hear back.