CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TVs

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Let's give them something to talk a-box (The 3:59, Ep. 410)

Talking all about Amazon's Alexa-powered video streamer.

359410b

 CNET

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: Lets give them something to talk a-box (The 3:59, Ep. 410)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: E3 will be the biggest week in games, again, even without a new Xbox or PlayStation