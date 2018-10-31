Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are likely to bring deep discounts on Amazon gear, but I'm not sure we'll see anything that quite matches this: Today only, and while supplies last, HSN has the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 shipped. Amazon's current price: $119.99.

These are going fast (7,800 sold at this writing), so I'm going to make this super-quick: The Fire TV Cube is like a typical Fire TV streamer, but with added Alexa-powered powers. It can turn your TV on and off, switch inputs, change channels and so on, all via voice commands.

Read CNET's Fire TV Cube review to learn more. TL;DR: "The Amazon Fire TV Cube's well-designed voice controls make it a superb alternative to a standard universal remote, especially for simpler systems."

Hope you're able to snag one before they're gone!

