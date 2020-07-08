Amazon Fire TV beefs up live section with YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling TV

Amazon

Amazon is giving Fire TV an upgrade to help make finding live programming easier. On Wednesday the retail giant is adding Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV to the Live tab on its Fire TV platform.

With the new update, users who subscribe to one of those live TV streaming services will be able to easily see what shows are on right from the Fire TV home screen without having to open a particular app. Amazon also has its own channel guide, which can pull in streams from multiple services and can be used with Alexa.

Sling TV was integrated into the tab earlier this year, with YouTube TV support becoming available today. Amazon says that Hulu with Live TV will be available in the "coming weeks."

"We believe the future of Connected TV is one that brings live content forward," Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV said in a statement. The new tab, Gupta continues, "simplifies the streaming and (over-the-top) landscape, and enables customers to discover the programs they want to watch with ease."

Amazon says that beyond the three streaming TV apps, the Live tab supports integration with nearly 20 other apps including Philo, Pluto TV and the company's own Prime Video Channels, which allow for subscriptions through Amazon to streaming services like HBO, Starz, Showtime and CBS All Access. (Showtime, CBS All Access and Pluto TV are owned by CNET's parent company, ViacomCBS.)