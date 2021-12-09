Amazon fined $1.3B by Italian regulator for abusing dominance

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Italy's competition authority slapped Amazon with a 1.13 billion euro ($1.3B) fine on Thursday, accusing the company of abusing its market dominance.

The fine followed an investigation during which the regulator found Amazon Prime was positioned to leverage the company's own logistics operator, Fulfilment by Amazon, putting rival logistics services at a disadvantage.

This is far from the first time Amazon has fallen foul of European competition law. Last year, the EU hit Amazon with antitrust charges, as well as announcing a second investigation into the company. Meanwhile, the retailer is also subject to an antitrust investigation in the US.

Countries around the world are upping regulatory scrutiny of tech companies, which due to the international scope of their businesses are obliged to abide by many different sets of laws.

