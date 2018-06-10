Father's Day sale at Amazon: Discounts on Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, more

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon's growing family of devices -- Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV ($49.99 at Amazon.com) media streamers and more -- are already priced to move. But here's a pro tip: Don't ever pay the list price. On any given week, Amazon is often discounting at least one or two (if not more) of its devices.

To that end, we're building a one-stop shop on this page so you can know when any Amazon product is meaningfully discounted at any time. We're starting with the products that are on sale now, and we'll extend the list as price changes warrant. This was originally published May 31, and last updated on June 10 to add some major Father's Day deals across all device categories.

Note that Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's big mid-year sale event, is expected to occur around the second week of July. We expect nearly all Amazon devices to be nicely discounted at that time.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick for $30 ($10 off): Whether you want to watch Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or dozens of other channels, this Alexa-compatible streaming stick is one of the most affordable ways to do it. And despite the Google-Amazon spat, it does support YouTube thanks to a clever workaround with the built-in web browser. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot for $40 ($10 off): It's not quite at its Black Friday low of $30, but the 20 percent off Amazon's most affordable Alexa smart speaker is still a solid deal. And if you want better audio quality, the Dot has a line-out jack for a secondary pair of powered speakers. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation).

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Tap for $100 ($30 off): When it was first released, the Tap required you to touch a button before it would accept voice commands. But Amazon since added a software update that makes it voice activated, just like any other Echo speaker. And unlike other models, this one is fully battery powered, so you can easily move it around the house. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Tap.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $60 ($20 off): Our favorite budget tablet was already a great deal at $80, but Amazon is knocking another $20 off for Father's Day. This 8-inch tablet is a great gateway to Amazon media and services, and its 8-inch screen doesn't disappoint. And at this price, you can buy 5 of them for the price of a single iPad. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Buy two Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition, save $50: Except for the foam case, the hardware of "Kids Edition" of Amazon's 8-inch tablet is identical to the standard Fire 8 HD version. But parents will love Amazon's 2-year no-questions-asked replacement policy, and the fact that the company tosses in a year's worth of the Amazon FreeTime service, which is chock-full of kid-friendly content. All in all, it's two tablets for $210 -- less than what you'd pay for a single iPad. CNET review of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Amazon is also offering $50 off two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, too -- but we think the 8-incher above is a much better deal. CNET review of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) for $80 ($20 off): The "Goldilocks" speaker in Amazon's Alexa line, the 2017 Echo delivers a fuller sound than the tiny Echo Dot, and is more affordable than the Echo Plus. And right now, it's 20 percent off. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo (2nd generation).

Ry Crist/CNET

Buy two Amazon Echo Spots, save $40: We'll admit it: The idea of a camera-enabled Echo speaker and viewer in our kitchen -- and, especially, our bedroom -- freaks us out, and it's one big reason why we didn't rate the Echo Spot ($129.99 at Amazon.com) higher. But thousands of Amazon user reviewers and many others are in love with this screen-equipped, Alexa-enabled gadget, which is basically a more compact and affordable version of the Echo Show. It lists for $130, but if you buy two, Amazon is knocking off $40 ($220 instead of $260). Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon Echo Show for $150 ($80 off): The Spot is cool, but the small circular screen can be a challenge if you want to watch long-form video. The Echo Show has a larger 7-inch rectangular screen -- the same size as the Fire 7 tablet -- and it doubles as a standard Echo smart speaker, too. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Show.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 ($20 off): It's a 2015 model, but the Paperwhite still delivers the best value in Amazon's e-reader line by including the same basic screen as the Kindle Voyage, a slimmer model that costs twice as much. Read the CNET review of the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon is also offering $20 off the entry-level Kindle, too -- but that one lacks an illuminated screen. Read the CNET review of the Kindle.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon Key in-home delivery worked much better than I...

Up to 36 percent off Amazon Key Home Kit: Amazon Key is the retailer's service that drops deliveries inside your front door -- if you have a compatible smart lock and Cloud Cam ($99.99 at Amazon.com), and you authorize the company to have access (no more porch pirates!). It sounds creepy, but we tried it for a month and it was actually pretty cool. If you want to take the plunge, Amazon will knock $70 to $90 off a bundle that includes the Cloud Cam (normally $120) and your choice of smart locks, including the Kwikset Obsidian Keyless and the Yale Assure Lock SL. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Key service.

Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 ($20 off): Amazon's home webcam is a great option for security, or just for keeping an eye on the pets while you're out. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Cloud Cam.

Cheapskate: The best new deals on the most affordable tech

CNET Deals: A panoply of the web's best discounts on tech and more