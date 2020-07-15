Amazon extends work from home policy through 2020

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Amazon is extending its work from home policy until Jan. 8, 2021, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The move makes for a three-month extension of the online retail giant's work from home policy, which was previously slated to end in October of this year.

Extending the policy through the end of the year puts Amazon in line with other tech giants with policies of a similar scope, including Facebook and Google.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

