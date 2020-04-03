Amazon extends its US returns window to May 31

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon has temporarily extended its returns window for US customers to May 31 to give people more time to ship back their items during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retailer's returns policy is typically 30 days, but the company added a new note in its returns policy page to let customers know most orders between March 1 and April 30 can be returned until the end of May.

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve are of upmost importance to us," a statement at the top of the returns policy page now says. "Therefore, we are temporarily extending the return window to give you more time to send items back."

A similar note was added to a page for independent merchants selling on Amazon on Thursday night. In that note, Amazon requested these sellers match Amazon's new returns window for customers. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the site Tamebay, Amazon about a week ago instituted a similar extended returns policy for several European markets.