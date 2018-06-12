Amazon expands Whole Foods delivery for Prime members to 4 more cities

Amazon

Whether you're busy or lazy (like me), you might not need to worry about grocery shopping any more.

Amazon and Whole Foods on Tuesday said that two-hour food delivery for Prime members is now available in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia and Richmond. Those cities join a list of roughly 30 US metro areas that already have the service. Members can shop through Prime Now for fresh produce, meat and seafood, household items and more from Whole Foods Market. Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"We've been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now," Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President Christina Minardi said in a blog post. "Today's announcement is another way that we're continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites."

This is the latest Whole Foods perk Amazon is offering its Prime members, who pay $119 ($59 for students) a year for two-day free shipping and other benefits. On Monday, Amazon said it's expanding its Prime membership discount at Whole Foods stores to 10 more states. Amazon acquired Whole Foods last year for $13.2 billion in an attempt to break into the grocery market.

The company says that the delivery service will continue to expand across the US.

CNET's Ben Fox Rubin contributed to this report.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.