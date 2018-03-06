Getty

Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods Market have extended same-day delivery of groceries to Atlanta and San Francisco, the retail giant announced Thursday. The companies first rolled out the service in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach last month.

Prime Now users can go online, order groceries and receive free 2-hour delivery. There's an additional $7.99 charge, and a minimum order of $35, if you want your groceries within an hour.

Amazon bought Whole Foods last June for $13.7 billion. Since then, the companies have introduced various cross-promotional partnerships. Amazon Prime members who use their Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature credit card at Whole Foods get 5 percent back. And you can buy Amazon Echo smart speakers and other Amazon products in more than 100 Whole Foods stores.