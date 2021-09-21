Amazon expands lobbying push for legalized weed at federal level

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon is expanding efforts to push the US federal government to legalize marijuana, the company said Tuesday. It wrote to lawmakers in support of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, reasoning that the changes it makes "will open significant new economic opportunities for millions of capable individuals."

The e-commerce giant previously endorsed the similar Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

Amazon also reinstated the employment eligibility for ex-employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during its random or prehiring marijuana screenings.

"Pre-employment marijuana testing disproportionately impacts people of color and acts as a barrier to employment," Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of human resources, wrote in a blog post.