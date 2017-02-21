Amazon exec to become MLB's video-streaming service's new CEO

Baseball just nabbed one of digital media's biggest hitters.

Michael Paull, an Amazon executive who oversaw the e-commerce giant's popular Prime Video service, is becoming the new CEO of BAMTech, Major League Baseball's video streaming service, the MLB said Tuesday.

Greg Doherty, Getty Images

Paull's jump to baseball comes about six months after The Walt Disney company bought a 33 percent stake in BAMTech for $1 billion. BAMTech provides streaming for several sports and media companies including HBO, the WWE and major e-sport player, League of Legends, to more than 7 million subscribers.

Paull is expected to oversee Disney-owned sports network ESPN's upcoming subscription streaming service. BAMTech is also co-owned by Major League Baseball Advanced Media and the National Hockey League. As part of its deal, Disney will have will have the option to take a controlling stake in BAMTech in three years.

"Michael will deliver on the incredible potential and promise this venture has for building powerful viewing experiences for its clients and their customers," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Paull, who starts in March, replaces Bob Bowman, who will remain MLB's president of business and media. Prior to joining Amazon, Paull also held leadership positions at Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Fox Entertainment and Time Warner.