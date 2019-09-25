Amazon event 2019: Echo Buds, Echo Frames, Alexa privacy updates, Amazon Smart Oven and everything announced

We were on the ground in Seattle at Amazon HQ today at the company's annual deluge of hardware announcements, and wow, did we get some: A high-end Echo Studio, new Echo Show 8, an Echo Dot clock and an Amazon Smart Oven. And Echo Buds are real, along with Echo Frames smart glasses as part of a new Day 1 Editions program for experimental products.

Last year, the company announced a dozen new devices, from the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot to the AmazonBasics Microwave, the Amazon Echo Wall Clock and the Amazon Echo Auto. Since then, Amazon released a new smart display -- the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's also come under fire for hiring people to occasionally listen in on Alexa conversations. The company also acquired the video doorbell company Ring, which has faced scrutiny for its work with police departments across the country, and mesh-network maker Eero.

Wearables and Day 1 Editions

Echo Buds are real, too, and include Bose noise reduction plus Echo Frames smart glasses as part of a new Day 1 Editions program for experimental Alexa implementations. Echo Loop is a Day 1 Edition smart ring.

Echo and Alexa

They opened with new Alexa commands, the ability to mimic celebrities and privacy updates for Ring (home mode) and Alexa (such as automatic deletion of data). Plus, a bunch of new Echos, of course, highlighted by a high-end model that supports Dolby Atmos streaming from 4K Fire TVs and pairing. And kid-friendly features and models, like the Echo Glow.

Smart home

Frustrated by smart-home setup? Now Amazon has a frustration-free setup Certified for Humans program of smart lights, plugs and appliances. Also, it rolled out the first product from the Eero acquisition, the ... Eero, as well as Alexa's ability to manage Wi-Fi. Echo Flex spreads access points inconspicuously throughout your home, with a plug-in motion sensor or night light. Ring gets plug-ins and a Stick-up Cam, including its first indoor-only camera at a new low price of $59.

And how do you follow up the Amazon Microwave? With the Amazon Smart Oven, bundled with an Echo Dot. Amazon also extends the reach of your control via Amazon Sidewalk.