Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Tech companies including Amazon, Etsy, Vimeo, and Reddit are coming together for a day of action on July 12 to protest the potential rollback of net neutrality rules proposed by the Federal Communications Commission.

Announced Tuesday, the Internet-wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality will involve getting people to contact Congress and the FCC, said Evan Greer, campaign director for Fight for the Future, the organization launching the day of action.

Net neutrality is the idea that internet traffic is treated equally and internet service providers can't prioritize some traffic over others.

"Net neutrality made it possible for Vimeo, along with countless other startups, to innovate and thrive. The FCC's proposed rollback of the 2015 open Internet rules threatens to impede that innovation and allow a handful of incumbent ISPs to determine winners and losers," Vimeo said in a statement.

Etsy and others did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon declined to comment further.

"We have always been strong advocates for Net Neutrality and we will communicate that to all relevant agencies and Congress," said Reddit's general counsel Melissa Tidwell in a statement.

Updated, 9:54 a.m. PT: Adds comment from Reddit.