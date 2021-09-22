Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall

Amazon envisions department store full of QR codes, high-tech dressing rooms, report says

Apparently you might be able to use QR codes to request clothing to try on.

Amazon Shopping

A new report gives details on Amazon's department stores.

 James Martin/CNET

Amazon will reportedly build plenty of tech into its department stores, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. 

In a report citing people familiar with the matter, the publication said that the tech giant is looking at ways to combine the experiences of shopping online and in a physical store. Customers may be able to request clothing to try on by using QR codes, for example, and could use a touchscreen that would also recommend additional items. 

Robots and other types of automation might also play a role in the stores, though the report noted that plans have not been finalized. 

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reports surfaced in August that Amazon is planning on opening 30,000-square-foot department stores in Ohio and California to sell items like clothes and electronics.