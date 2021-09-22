Amazon envisions department store full of QR codes, high-tech dressing rooms, report says

James Martin/CNET

Amazon will reportedly build plenty of tech into its department stores, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

In a report citing people familiar with the matter, the publication said that the tech giant is looking at ways to combine the experiences of shopping online and in a physical store. Customers may be able to request clothing to try on by using QR codes, for example, and could use a touchscreen that would also recommend additional items.

Robots and other types of automation might also play a role in the stores, though the report noted that plans have not been finalized.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reports surfaced in August that Amazon is planning on opening 30,000-square-foot department stores in Ohio and California to sell items like clothes and electronics.