Amazon ends unlimited storage plan

Amazon

Amazon will no longer offer its unlimited storage plan, according to the megaretailer's Amazon Drive FAQ as of Thursday.

The plan previously offered unlimited storage to users for $60 a year. Beginning today, Amazon will offer plans based on how much storage you need: 100 gigabytes for $12 and one terabyte for $60. You can buy as many as 30 additional terabytes.

Any customer that signs up for storage with Amazon automatically gets 5GB for free, and Prime members receive free unlimited photo storage, according to Amazon.

If you have an unlimited storage plan, you can keep that plan through its expiration date, Amazon says. But check to see if you have autorenew enabled. If you do and you have 1TB or less of data stored, Amazon will automatically renew your plan to the $60 option.