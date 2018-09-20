Amazon Echo Plus stays $150 but gets clearer sound, temperature sensor

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon unveiled a new Echo Plus on Thursday, an updated speaker with a more powerful bass and clearer sound that still works as a smart home hub.

The $150 device, which includes a fabric design and temperature sensor, was unveiled at an event in Seattle where the e-commerce giant said it would be launching the largest number of devices and features it ever has at one time.

The integrated temperature sensor would allow users to set up routines that trigger based on how hot or cool the room is. So if your bedroom hits 77 degrees, Alexa can automatically turn on the fan. The Plus also comes with an equalizer feature; you can use your voice to adjust the bass and treble to customize your listening experience.

Amazon is giving the Echo Plus a new capability called Local Voice Control. It provides compressed Alexa controls locally in each device, so the assistant will still be able to turn the lights off even if your internet connection is down.

Echo Plus preorders start Thursday and will be shipping next month in all Echo countries.

Amazon's Thursday event introduced new Echo Dot, a fully redesigned Echo Show, an input device to turn your dumb speakers smart and and Alexa-enabled microwave for just $60.

After Amazon first launched the original Echo in 2014, the device became a hit for the company and helped usher in a new era of voice computing. Amazon updated its Echo last September and cut the price to $100 from $180. The device is shorter, with a more elegant design. And it introduced the $150 Echo Plus, which uses the original Echo's taller design but features improved audio and includes a built-in hub to make it easier to connect to smart-home gadgets.

With the popularity of the Echo and its voice assistant Alexa, Apple, Google, Samsung and Microsoft have been racing to build up their own voice assistants and integrate them into more devices to catch Amazon. To stay one step ahead, Amazon aggressively expanded its line of Echo devices, pushed Alexa into hospitality and office spaces, and integrated Alexa with over 20,000 kinds of devices.

Along with the Echo, Amazon has seen success in its equally unflashy but low-priced Fire tablets and Fire TV video streamers. Its rare miss was with the Fire Phone, which quickly failed after coming out in 2014. As of Thursday morning before the event, Amazon had 11 Alexa-powered gadgets in all: the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo Look, Fire TV Cube, Amazon Tap, Echo Connect and Echo Buttons.

