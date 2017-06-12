Amazon's Echo now lets you block unwanted callers

CNET

Amazon has fixed a privacy flaw in Amazon Echo's new voice calling feature that prevented users from blocking callers.

The feature lets you use your Amazon Echo to call other Echo users on your contact list, hands-free. But the new feature didn't include a way to block people from your contact list from calling or messaging you.

When the flaw was discovered a month ago, eliciting widespread criticism, Amazon promised that a call block feature would be available "in the coming weeks." That feature arrived Monday via a software update.

"Starting today customers will begin to receive an updated Alexa app, which includes the functionality to block contacts," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that Android and iOS customers can expect to get this update over the coming days.

To block a contact within Alexa calling and messaging, select the Conversations icon, then select the Contacts icon. Scroll to and select the Block contacts option. Find the contact you want to block and select the "Block" button.

