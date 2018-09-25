Amazon Echo Dot deal: Just $23

Ian Knighton/CNET

Now that Amazon has announced its third-gen Echo Dot, get ready for deals on second-gen Dots. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has a used second-gen Echo Dot smart speaker for $22.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The newer Dot is currently available for preorder for $50. Its predecessor currently sells for $40 (both new and certified-refurbished, interestingly). On Black Friday 2017, the Dot dropped to $30. I've never seen one for $23.

Ah, but used? In "good" condition with the possibility of "minor cosmetic blemishes"? Big deal, if you ask me. The Dot is meant to be heard, not seen, and who cares if it has a scuff or two? And you do get a 90-day Woot warranty. It's not like there's much that can really break.

Of course, upcoming sales will almost certainly bring the second-gen Dot back in the neighborhood of $30 new. Maybe even less. But for now, this is the Dot deal to beat.

Read more: Turn your Echo Dot into the ultimate nightstand accessory

Read more: Build your own Echo Show on the cheap

Read more: Amazon Echo Dot third-generation preview

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!