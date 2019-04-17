Amazon Echo Dot deal: 3 for $70

Both Amazon and Best Buy have the Echo Dot (third generation) on sale for $40 or $10 off its list price of $50. But if you add three Echo Dots -- any color -- to your cart and proceed to checkout, the price goes down to $23.33 per Dot for a total of $69.96, not including tax.
For Cyber Monday last year Amazon had single Echo Dots for $24 each, so this is essentially the same deal. On Amazon, just remember to proceed to checkout to see the discounted price. You can read CNET's full review of the Echo Dot here.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Be sure to add three Dots to your cart to see the discount, on both sites.
