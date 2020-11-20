Amazon early Black Friday 2020 deals are here: These are the top picks

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Actual Black Friday: next Friday. Pretend Black Friday: today. As I reported last week, Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week kicks off Nov. 20, with a return to Prime Day pricing on some gear right now and more discounts coming soon.

Don't want to wait? If you have an Alexa-powered device, you can get a jump-start on things like the new Echo speaker (soon to be on sale for $29) and the Echo Show 8 ($65). Just say, "Alexa, what are your deals?"

But this sale isn't limited to Amazon items. (For a more complete look at those, see our Amazon Black Friday device deals roundup.) Check below for some solid buys on Roku streamers, Bose headphones, DNA kits and more. As always, these deals are available at the time of this writing, but may expire or sell out.

And remember, Amazon isn't the only game in town: Get ready for Best Buy's Black Friday sale (Nov. 22) and Walmart's Black Friday sale (Nov. 25).

Amazon Black Friday deals available now (or soon)

iRobot This is the largest discount on record for this new Roomba, which not only navigates your floors with smart sensors but it also empties its own dust bin. (I'm pretty sure this is how Terminators got started.) And here's a pro tip: Pay with your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card and you'll get 10% cash back (instead of the usual 5%). That effectively lops another $39 off the price. Don't have that Visa? You should get one, right now, because there's a $100 Amazon gift card in it for you.

Roku It may be two years old, but the Roku Premiere is still an excellent streamer. It has apps for pretty much every streaming service under the sun, and it slings them all at 4K. The latest version supports HDR, too. Whether there's a "dumb" TV you're looking to make smart or an old Roku that's in need of replacing, it's hard to beat this all-time-low price. Prefer a premium Roku experience? The Roku Ultra 2020 is on sale for $70 (save $29). It adds features like Bluetooth streaming and a remote with headphone jack. You can also get the Roku Streambar for $100, the first time this new soundbar has been discounted. (Read CNET's Roku Streambar review to learn more.) Read our Roku Premiere review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ebooks: awesome. Reading ebooks on a phone or tablet: less awesome. Good luck settling in with email, Twitter, TikTok and text messages clamoring for your attention. Plus, those screens aren't too easy on the eyes. That's why I'm a big believer in a dedicated e-reader. The entry-level Kindle is superb, with an integrated light and improved design. Read our Kindle 2019 review.

Amazon This powerful pair was previously priced at $275; at $150, it's a match of Amazon's Prime Day deal. CNET hasn't reviewed the Video Doorbell 3, but the Video Doorbell 3 Plus review tells you everything you need to know. As for the Echo Show 5, it's a nightstand-friendly smart screen packed with Alexa goodness. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET "Wait for a sale." That was the conclusion of CNET's Echo Dot 2020 review, which praised the design and sound quality of the new model but rightly noted that Amazon's mini smart speakers go on sale all the time. This, however, is actually the first time it's happening; during Prime Day, Amazon discounted only the previous-gen Dot. Note that you'll also be able to buy the Echo Dot with Clock for $39, also discounted for the first time, also $21 off. Read our Echo Dot 2020 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Another Prime Day rerun, the Fire HD 10 is an absolute steal at this price. Among the highlights: a big, sharp screen; expandable storage; a USB-C connector; and a speed boost over the previous-gen model. It may be a while before we see this model get discounted this much again. Read our Fire HD 10 review.

Insignia It's only $10 off, and we've seen a couple other 32-inch TVs dip to just $100, but this is still a tie for the lowest price to date on this new-for-2020 Toshiba. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

Sarah Tew/CNET Available only in Arctic White at this price, the Bose 700 was dubbed CNET's "top noise-canceling headphone" last year. It originally sold for $400, but has been hanging out at $379 more recently. At $299, this ties the lowest price on record. Read our Bose 700 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET New for 2020, the Apple Watch SE is the middle child of the Apple Watch lineup. It's got the same basic design as the Series 6, but lacks that model's always-on display, ECG functionality and oxygen saturation measurements. The 40mm and 44mm models run $279 and $309 at the Apple Store -- and have been marked as low as $229 and $259 during previous early Black Friday sales. If you see higher prices, be patient: Those deals will likely return. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is better for helping you find your family origins?

Amazon Amazon is following Target's lead with a "Buy two, get one free" gaming sale. Fair warning, though: The good stuff is going fast.

Ian Knighton/CNET In CNET's hands-on tests, we found AncestryDNA to offer the best integration of DNA analysis and historical research. And now the service is on sale for more than half off. Read our analysis of DNA test services.

