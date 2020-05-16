Amazon doesn't commit to putting Bezos before antitrust committee

Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon on Friday offered to send an Amazon executive to speak before a Congressional antitrust committee, but didn't say whether CEO and founder Jeff Bezos would show.

Amazon was responding to US House members, who on May 1 called on Bezos to testify before them. Their request was prompted by a Wall Street Journal article that claimed Amazon workers had repeatedly accessed the sales data of individual sellers on its site when deciding what Amazon-branded products they would launch. That practice, if true, could've given Amazon an unfair advantage against smaller merchants on its site, raising concerns by the antitrust committee that the company may have abused its dominant position in e-commerce.

Amazon said it has policies in place against accessing individual seller data, but noted that its private-label workers do research aggregate total sales and search volume data. It said it's investigating the claims mentioned in the Journal story and plans to report to the committee what it finds out.

But, while Amazon took pains to show it's been cooperating with the committee, it didn't say whether Bezos would appear before the panel.

"We remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these important issues," Brian Huseman, Amazon's public policy vice president, wrote in a three-page letter sent Friday.

No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful.



We have asked Mr. Bezos to testify before the US Congress about Amazon's troubling business practices and false statements, and we expect him to do so.



Whether he does so voluntarily or by subpoena is his choice. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) May 15, 2020

Rep. David Cicilline, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, on Friday reiterated his position that Bezos would be subpoenaed if necessary, tweeting: "No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful." He made the same claim last week in an interview with Politico.

In last week's interview, Cicilline said he expected the CEOs of Google parent Alphabet, Apple and Facebook to appear, as well.

The back and forth shows how antitrust concerns about the country's biggest tech companies continues, even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Investigations by regulators and politicians into these companies had been ramping up over the past year, raising the potential of new regulations being placed on these huge organizations.

Now playing: Watch this: What happened to Amazon?

During the coronavirus pandemic and months-long stay-at-home orders, though, these companies have enjoyed renewed enthusiasm from consumers, with Facebook offering ways for people to connect, Apple providing means of entertainment and Amazon shipping deliveries of food and basic goods.

Still, the antitrust investigations are moving forward, with Cicilline saying last week he expected to come out with a report later this year. Also, The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that the Department of Justice and state attorneys general were planning to come forward with an antitrust suit against Google this year.