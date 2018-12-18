Amazon Digital Day 2018 sale slated for Dec. 28

Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Are you all shopped out or ready for more savings? Amazon's annual end-of-year sale on digital goods -- e-books, movie and TV, games, apps and so on -- is here because your new devices need new content to go with them. The deals will start trickling on on Dec. 26, but the big day starts at midnight PT on Dec. 28.

You can sign up for notifications at amazon.com/digitalday, or just pop over there to to see what's on offer beginning Dec. 26. You'll also be able to get $50 off a Fire HD 10 tablet plus a three-month free trial to Audible.

Amazon's preview list includes:

75 percent off Kindle best-selling books

Up to 80 percent off best-selling Marvel graphic novels

25 percent off select Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Lapis bundles



Prime Video discounts on recent movies

Prime members get up to 65 percent off movies such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Red Sparrow, Sicario: Day of the Soldado Tomb Raider Book Club

Red Sparrow, Book Club 50 percent or more off of H&R Block, Norton Security and Quicken Personal Finance software and 20 percent off TurboTax 2018

Audible members can buy one, get one free on a selection of hundreds of Audible books



Three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99

A $10 Amazon gift card with a new paid subscription to AMC Premiere, CBS All Access, ESPN+ or Showtime