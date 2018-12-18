Are you all shopped out or ready for more savings? Amazon's annual end-of-year sale on digital goods -- e-books, movie and TV, games, apps and so on -- is here because your new devices need new content to go with them. The deals will start trickling on on Dec. 26, but the big day starts at midnight PT on Dec. 28.
You can sign up for notifications at amazon.com/digitalday, or just pop over there to to see what's on offer beginning Dec. 26. You'll also be able to get $50 off a Fire HD 10 tablet plus a three-month free trial to Audible.
Amazon's preview list includes:
- 75 percent off Kindle best-selling books
- Up to 80 percent off best-selling Marvel graphic novels
- 25 percent off select Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Lapis bundles
- Prime Video discounts on recent movies
- Prime members get up to 65 percent off movies such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Red Sparrow, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Tomb Raider and Book Club
- 50 percent or more off of H&R Block, Norton Security and Quicken Personal Finance software and 20 percent off TurboTax 2018, plus a $10 Amazon gift card
- Audible members can buy one, get one free on a selection of hundreds of Audible books
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99
- A $10 Amazon gift card with a new paid subscription to AMC Premiere, CBS All Access, ESPN+ or Showtime
Amazon Digital Day 2018 sale slated for Dec. 28
