Amazon

The Lentini family in Sarasota, Florida never signed up for the Amazon Key service, which allows packages to be dropped off inside your house. That didn't stop other Amazon delivery drivers from walking right into the Lentinis' home -- two days in a row, WFLA reports.

A surveillance video from Saturday shows one delivery man walking around inside before running into homeowner Michael Lentini in the master bedroom. The driver didn't speak English, so they couldn't communicate. The driver gave Lentini the package and left. You can watch the footage on WFLA News' website.

Lentini called Amazon's customer service after the first incident and they told him it would never happen again. "They were astounded that that happened. They said this is going to the highest levels right now," Lentini told WFLA.

The next day a different delivery driver wandered around in his foyer for a few minutes, dropped off a package and left.

The drivers weren't associated with the Amazon Key service. They were part of Amazon's package delivery service called Amazon Flex, which is similar to Uber -- regular people can sign up to be delivery drivers and make up to $25 per hour. Lentini told WFLA that he is considering using UPS and FedEx in the future instead.

An Amazon spokesperson said that they have worked directly with the customer to investigate and will be addressing any findings with the delivery personnel.