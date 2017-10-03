Amazon is lending a hand to residents of Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane that hit the island almost two weeks ago.

The company sent a plane full of supplies, including baby formula, sheets, tents, tarps and other essential items, to San Juan on Monday, according to Instagram and Twitter posts from Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.

Much of Puerto Rico has been without food, water and electricity since Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm, hit on Sept. 20. Roads and buildings have been destroyed on the Caribbean island and communications networks are almost nonexistent. Local officials have complained that response efforts from the federal government have been slow.

Amazon isn't the only tech company to step up efforts to help victims. As soon as the storm passed, Tesla began sending hundreds of Powerwall battery systems, which are paired with solar panels to help restore electric power, according to news reports.

Other technology companies donated money. For instance, Google has donated $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief, which includes funds collected from Google employees. Combined with earlier donations, Google said the company, its workers and "the public" have given $7 million to aid in recovery from Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Phone and internet company Verizon has also committed to donating $1 million. Apple, Facebook and Uber have also donated to hurricane relief. Facebook has raised more than $10 million for victims of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Tech companies have also rallied to help change policy and combat climate change, which scientists believe contributes to more powerful storms. In June, Apple, Facebook and Google as well as Tesla's Elon Musk unsuccessfully urged President Donald Trump not to back out of the Paris accord to fight global warming.