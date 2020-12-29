Amazon delivered billions of items during 'record-breaking' holiday season

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is taking a look back at some of its highlights from 2020, a year when it saw huge profits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a blog post on Monday, the online retail giant said it had a "record-breaking holiday season" with its "biggest-ever customer savings, small business growth, and community giving."

Amazon said it delivered billions of items this holiday season, including more than 1.5 billion toys, home products, electronics, and beauty and personal care products. The retailer also said small- and medium-sized businesses in the US sold nearly 1 billion products via Amazon, adding that third-party businesses on Amazon saw worldwide sales grow 50% over the holiday season compared to 2019.

