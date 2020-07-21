Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is being delayed in the UK, the company confirmed Tuesday, and TechCrunch reports that the change applies to the US as well. The e-commerce giant didn't specify when the annual sale will happen.
"We'll be bringing #PrimeDay savings to members later than usual this year. Safety of our employees, customers, and selling partners remains our #1 priority," its UK news Twitter account wrote.
India's Prime Day will go ahead on Aug. 6-7, "with details for the rest of the world coming soon."
The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the US delay.
Discuss: Amazon delays Prime Day amid coronavirus concerns
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.