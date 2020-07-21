CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon delays Prime Day amid coronavirus concerns

The annual sale event will happen "later than usual this year."

amazon-prime-day-5056-rt
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is being delayed in the UK, the company confirmed Tuesday, and TechCrunch reports that the change applies to the US as well. The e-commerce giant didn't specify when the annual sale will happen.

"We'll be bringing #PrimeDay savings to members later than usual this year. Safety of our employees, customers, and selling partners remains our #1 priority," its UK news Twitter account wrote.

India's Prime Day will go ahead on Aug. 6-7, "with details for the rest of the world coming soon." 

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the US delay.