Amazon deals out Super Bowl 2019 discounts: $42 Alexa Microwave, $70 Echo and more

While Amazon was pulling out all the stops with its star-studded 2019 Super Bowl commercial, it was also slashing prices on a wide array of its Alexa-powered devices including its voice-activated microwave and Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

We've rounded up the best deals below -- all of which were still available as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 4.

AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa, $42 (save $18) Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is a compelling price for any plain-old microwave this size -- but, of course, this AmazonBasics model has support for Alexa built in, too. You'll still need an Echo speaker nearby to parse your commands -- the microwave doesn't have an integrated microphone -- but if Alexa has already taken over your home, this $42 microwave is an obvious next step. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon FireTV Cube, $80 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Cube will allow you to round up all of your remotes and gently lay them in a junk drawer. Once the Cube is set up, you can say "Alexa, turn on the TV" -- or issue dozens of other audio-video instructions -- and let the cube take care of the rest. This cut doesn't quite equal its 50 percent off deal during the Black Friday sales period, but it's close. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $100 (save $30) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's 2018 refresh of its Paperwhite e-book reader is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice for anyone looking for a dedicated reading device. It's finally waterproof, and the addition of Bluetooth audio makes it great for audiobook fans, too. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) for $70 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET Alexa remains the gold standard voice assistant in the game, and the new and improved Echo was already worthwhile at $100. For $70, it's a steal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Smart Plug for $15 (save $10) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you're already committed to Alexa gear, this smart plug will do the trick -- and this is about as good a price as you'll find. That noted, there are better -- though more expensive -- smart plugs out out there, like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Power Monitoring, that provide more customization and broader compatibility. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

