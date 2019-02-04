Amazon deals out Super Bowl 2019 discounts: $42 Alexa Microwave, $70 Echo and more

While Amazon was pulling out all the stops with its star-studded 2019 Super Bowl commercial, it was also slashing prices on a wide array of its Alexa-powered devices including its voice-activated microwave and Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.
We've rounded up the best deals below -- all of which were still available as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 4.
AmazonBasics Microwave with Alexa, $42 (save $18)Tyler Lizenby/CNET
This is a compelling price for any plain-old microwave this size -- but, of course, this AmazonBasics model has support for Alexa built in, too. You'll still need an Echo speaker nearby to parse your commands -- the microwave doesn't have an integrated microphone -- but if Alexa has already taken over your home, this $42 microwave is an obvious next step.
Amazon FireTV Cube, $80 (save $40)Sarah Tew/CNET
Amazon's Fire TV Cube will allow you to round up all of your remotes and gently lay them in a junk drawer. Once the Cube is set up, you can say "Alexa, turn on the TV" -- or issue dozens of other audio-video instructions -- and let the cube take care of the rest. This cut doesn't quite equal its 50 percent off deal during the Black Friday sales period, but it's close.
Fire TV Recast bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K and HD antenna, $250 (save $50)Ry Crist/CNET
Amazon's Recast normally costs $230 on its own. This bundle includes the DVR system -- plus the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is a great value at $40 on its own -- and an HD antenna, which could tack on an additional $10 to $40 or more. This is a solid deal on a comprehensive cord-cutting solution.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, $100 (save $30)Sarah Tew/CNET
Amazon's 2018 refresh of its Paperwhite e-book reader is an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice for anyone looking for a dedicated reading device. It's finally waterproof, and the addition of Bluetooth audio makes it great for audiobook fans, too.
Amazon Echo (2nd generation) for $70 (save $30)Ian Knighton/CNET
Alexa remains the gold standard voice assistant in the game, and the new and improved Echo was already worthwhile at $100. For $70, it's a steal.
Amazon Smart Plug for $15 (save $10)Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
If you're already committed to Alexa gear, this smart plug will do the trick -- and this is about as good a price as you'll find. That noted, there are better -- though more expensive -- smart plugs out out there, like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug with Power Monitoring, that provide more customization and broader compatibility.
