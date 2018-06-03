Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon's growing family of devices -- Echo speakers, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV ($69.99 at Amazon.com) media streamers and more -- are already priced to move. But here's a pro tip: Don't ever pay the list price. On any given week, Amazon is often discounting at least one or two (if not more) of its devices.

To that end, we're building a one-stop shop on this page so you can know when any Amazon product is meaningfully discounted at any time. We're starting with the products that are on sale now, and we'll extend the list as price changes warrant. This was originally published May 31, and last updated on June 3.

Note that Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's big mid-year sale event, is expected to occur around the second week of July. We expect nearly all Amazon devices to be nicely discounted at that time.

Amazon Echo Dot for $40 ($10 off): It's not quite at its Black Friday low of $30, but the 20 percent off Amazon's most affordable Alexa smart speaker is still a solid deal. And if you want better audio quality, the Dot has a line-out jack for a secondary pair of powered speakers. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation).

Amazon Tap for $100 ($30 off): When it was first released, the Tap required you to touch a button before it would accept voice commands. But Amazon since added a software update that makes it voice activated, just like any other Echo speaker. And unlike other models, this one is fully battery powered, so you can easily move it around the house. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Tap.

Buy two Amazon Echos, save $30; buy three, save $50: The "Goldilocks" speaker in Amazon's Alexa line, the 2017 Echo delivers a fuller sound than the tiny Echo Dot, and is more affordable than the Echo Plus. It retails for $100, but you can get a discount if you buy in bulk. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo (2nd generation).

Buy two Amazon Echo Spots, save $40: We'll admit it: The idea of a camera-enabled Echo speaker and viewer in our kitchen -- and, especially, our bedroom -- freaks us out, and it's one big reason why we didn't rate the Echo Spot ($129.99 at Crutchfield) higher. But thousands of Amazon user reviewers and many others are in love with this screen-equipped Alexa-enabled gadget, which is basically a more compact and affordable version of the Echo Show. It lists for $130, but if you buy 2, Amazon is knocking off $40 ($220 instead of $260). Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

Amazon Show for $150 ($80 off): The Spot is cool, but the small circular screen can be a challenge if you want to watch long-form video. The Echo Show has a larger 7-inch rectangular screen -- the same size as the Fire 7 tablet -- and it doubles as a standard Echo smart speaker, too. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Show.

Amazon Key Home Kit for $70 to $90 off: Amazon Key is the retailer's service that drops deliveries inside your front door -- if you have a compatible smart lock and Cloud Cam ($119.99 at Amazon.com), and you authorize the company to have access (no more porch pirates!). It sounds creepy, but we tried it for a month and it was actually pretty cool. If you want to take the plunge, Amazon will knock $70 to $90 off a bundle that includes the Cloud Cam (normally $120) and your choice of smart locks, including the Kwikset Obsidian Keyless and the Yale Assure Lock SL. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Key service.

Buy 2 Amazon Cloud Cams, save $40; buy a 3-pack, save $70: Want to skip the smart locks for now, but like the idea of setting up some webcams in the house? Amazon is giving a discount if you buy in bulk. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Cloud Cam.

We're currently seeing no notable discounts on Kindle readers, Fire tablets or Fire TV streamers; when that changes, we'll add them above.

