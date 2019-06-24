Amazon deal: SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD memory card for $24

Enlarge Image Amazon

Here's a deal that should appeal to Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch owners looking for some extra storage space. Today only Amazon has a 200GB Ultra microSD memory card on sale for $24. Normally it's 32.49.

It just goes to show how much flash memory prices are falling. In late September of last year, editor John Falcone picked up the same card for $38.10. It comes with an adapter.

