Amazon deal: SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD memory card for $24

Here's a deal that should appeal to Android smartphone or Nintendo Switch owners looking for some extra storage space. Today only Amazon has a 200GB Ultra microSD memory card on sale for $24. Normally it's 32.49.
It just goes to show how much flash memory prices are falling. In late September of last year, editor John Falcone picked up the same card for $38.10. It comes with an adapter.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
