Is a turkey coma hampering your Black Friday shopping? No worries. Cyber Monday gives you a second shot at the deals, and Amazon is just one of the many retailers rolling out new offerings for the so-called busiest online shopping day of the year.
Amazon doesn't stop at just Cyber Monday, on which the company broke a record last year with 740 items sold per second. The online retailer offers new deals every day throughout what it calls Cyber Monday Deals Week.
If you play close attention to Amazon's deals lists, you'll note a resemblance between the online retail giant's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, particularly when it comes to pricing on the company's own devices like Echos and Kindles. The Echo Dot, for example, is still on sale for $29.99, which is $20 off the regular price and touted as the lowest price for the device ever.
But there are some new deals too, including some good savings on more smart TVs, video games and even popular toy brands such as Lego and Nerf.
Those shopping via Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can start a little early, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Here's a list of Amazon's dozens of Cyber Monday offerings: We've marked all of the deals that we confirmed you can get right now in italics.
Amazon devices
- Save $50 on Echo Show, only $179.99
- Save $30 on All-New Echo Plus, only $119.99
- Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
- Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99
- Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
- Add a TP Link smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
- Save $20 on All-New Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 -- and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 -- and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
- Save $50 on All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99 -- the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
- Save $20 on Fire 7, only $29.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
- Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99
Electronics
- Premium brand 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $329.99
- Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598
- Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $528
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478
- 55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99
- LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $796.99
- LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99
- LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99
- TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV, only $239.99
- TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV, only $279.99
- 40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99
- Save on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save 30 percent on Monoprice & Reprap Guru best-selling 3D printers
- Save up to $200 on select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards
- Save 30 percent on TrackR pixel Bluetooth tracking devices
- Save up to 30 percent on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS and more
- Save up 40 percent on select Netgear routers, modems, and more
- Save 30 percent on the WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive
Toys
- Save up to 30 percent on select LEGO sets
- Save up to 50 percent on select Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-doh, and more
- Save with deals from Green Toys, ALEX Toys, V-Tech, Thames and Kosmos, Laser Pegs, and more
- Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit
- Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99
- Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99
Home furnishings
- Save up to 30 percent on select robotic vacuums
- Save up to 25 percent on select Dyson vacuums
- Save more than 40 percent on Hoover upright vacuum
- Save up to 20 percent on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
- Save up to 40 percent on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics
- Save up to 30 percent on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics
- Save up to 30 percent on select Farberware cutlery sets
- Prime members, save 15 percent on select Rivet furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
- Prime members, save 15 percent on Stone & Beam furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
- Save $60 on AmazonBasics Big & Tall executive chair
- Save up to 20 percent on Simpli Home Hamilton rectangular storage ottoman bench
- Save more than 40 percent on AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi
Fashion
- Save up to 30-50 percent on Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags
- Save up to 60 percent on select athletic and casual shoes
- Save up to 55 percent on select Calvin Klein clothing
Smart home
- Save $40 on Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor
- Save more than 25 percent on Sengled Element Classic Dimmable Smart LED Bulb
- Save more than 20 percent on Yale Assure Lock
Video games
- Save up to 60 percent on hit games, including: Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2, and Overwatch
- Save up to 50 percent on select Nintendo Switch accessories
Books, TV and movies
- Save up to 40 percent on Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device
- Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year. Up to 85 percent off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books, including "Theft by Finding" and "Glass Houses"
- Save 40 percent on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
Pets
- Save 20 percent on PetFusion Memory Foam Dog Beds
- Save 50 percent on Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets
- Save 25 percent on Fluval 5 Gallon Aquarium Kit
- Save 45 percent on PetSafe Dog Training Collars
Sports and outdoors
- Save up to 30 percent on camping gear from Coleman, including the Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Propane Grill, the Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent, and the Coleman Premium Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern
- Save up to 50 percent on select adidas clothing, shoes, and gear
- Save more than 25 percent on select ProForm Cardio Equipment
- Save 25 percent on Bushnell Rangefinder
- Save on Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Binocular
- Save on select Callaway golf balls
- Save more than 35 percent on select Trademark cornhole
- Save on Firefield 5x50 Nightfall 2 Night Vision Monocular
- Save on Wheeler 89-Piece Deluxe Screwdriver Set
- Save more than 20 percent on select JOOLA table tennis tables
- Save more than 20 percent on Tumbl Trak Addie beam
- Save up to 30 percent on select fishing and boating products
- Save 50 percent on Mission logo hoodie
- Save on the Simmons ProSport 10x 42mm Roof-Prism waterproof/fogproof binoculars (Black)
More deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs:
- Save 20 percent on select items from Artisans on Amazon Handmade
- Save more than 40 percent on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit
- Save more than 35 percent on Tea Forte Premium Teas and Accessories
- Save 45 percent on Mission VaporActive Alpha Athletic Apparel
- Save 30 percent on Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide
- Save $30 on Anki Cozmo
- Save 20 percent on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Save 25 percent on Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - Executive
Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far
Holiday Gift Guide: CNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.