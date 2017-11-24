James Martin/CNET

Is a turkey coma hampering your Black Friday shopping? No worries. Cyber Monday gives you a second shot at the deals, and Amazon is just one of the many retailers rolling out new offerings for the so-called busiest online shopping day of the year.

Amazon doesn't stop at just Cyber Monday, on which the company broke a record last year with 740 items sold per second. The online retailer offers new deals every day throughout what it calls Cyber Monday Deals Week.

If you play close attention to Amazon's deals lists, you'll note a resemblance between the online retail giant's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, particularly when it comes to pricing on the company's own devices like Echos and Kindles. The Echo Dot, for example, is still on sale for $29.99, which is $20 off the regular price and touted as the lowest price for the device ever.

But there are some new deals too, including some good savings on more smart TVs, video games and even popular toy brands such as Lego and Nerf.

Those shopping via Amazon's Alexa voice assistant can start a little early, beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here's a list of Amazon's dozens of Cyber Monday offerings: We've marked all of the deals that we confirmed you can get right now in italics.

Amazon devices

Electronics



Premium brand 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $329.99



Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598



Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $528



Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478



55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99



LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $796.99



LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99



LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99



TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV, only $239.99



TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV, only $279.99



40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99



Save on select Sennheiser headphones



Save 30 percent on Monoprice & Reprap Guru best-selling 3D printers



Save up to $200 on select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards



Save 30 percent on TrackR pixel



Save up to 30 percent on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS and more



Save up 40 percent on select Netgear routers, modems, and more



Save 30 percent on the WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive

Toys

Save up to 30 percent on select LEGO sets



Save up to 50 percent on select Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-doh, and more



Save with deals from Green Toys, ALEX Toys, V-Tech, Thames and Kosmos, Laser Pegs, and more



Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit



Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99



Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99



Home furnishings

Save up to 30 percent on select robotic vacuums



Save up to 25 percent on select Dyson vacuums



Save more than 40 percent on Hoover upright vacuum



Save up to 20 percent on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress



Save up to 40 percent on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics



Save up to 30 percent on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics



Save up to 30 percent on select Farberware cutlery sets



Prime members, save 15 percent on select Rivet furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon



Prime members, save 15 percent on Stone & Beam furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon



Save $60 on AmazonBasics Big & Tall executive chair



Save up to 20 percent on Simpli Home Hamilton rectangular storage ottoman bench



Save more than 40 percent on AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi

Fashion

Save up to 30-50 percent on Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags



Save up to 60 percent on select athletic and casual shoes



Save up to 55 percent on select Calvin Klein clothing

Smart home

Save $40 on Philips Hue White Starter Kit



Save more than 25 percent on Sengled Element Classic Dimmable Smart LED Bulb



Save more than 20 percent on Yale Assure Lock

Video games

Save up to 60 percent on hit games, including: Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2, and Overwatch



Save up to 50 percent on select Nintendo Switch

Books, TV and movies

Save up to 40 percent on Kindle Unlimited



Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year. Up to 85 percent off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books, including "Theft by Finding" and "Glass Houses"



Save 40 percent on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video



Pets

Save 20 percent on PetFusion Memory Foam Dog Beds



Save 50 percent on Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets



Save 25 percent on Fluval 5 Gallon Aquarium Kit



Save 45 percent on PetSafe Dog Training Collars



Sports and outdoors

Save up to 30 percent on camping gear from Coleman, including the Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Propane Grill, the Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent, and the Coleman Premium Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern



Save up to 50 percent on select adidas clothing, shoes, and gear



Save more than 25 percent on select ProForm Cardio Equipment



Save 25 percent on Bushnell Rangefinder



Save on Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Binocular



Save on select Callaway golf balls



Save more than 35 percent on select Trademark cornhole



Save on Firefield 5x50 Nightfall 2 Night Vision Monocular



Save on Wheeler 89-Piece Deluxe Screwdriver Set



Save more than 20 percent on select JOOLA table tennis tables



Save more than 20 percent on Tumbl Trak Addie beam



Save up to 30 percent on select fishing and boating products



Save 50 percent on Mission logo hoodie



Save on the Simmons ProSport 10x 42mm Roof-Prism waterproof/fogproof binoculars (Black)



More deals from small businesses and entrepreneurs:

Save 20 percent on select items from Artisans on Amazon Handmade



Save more than 40 percent on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit



Save more than 35 percent on Tea Forte Premium Teas and Accessories



Save 45 percent on Mission VaporActive Alpha Athletic Apparel



Save 30 percent on Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide



Save $30 on Anki Cozmo



Save 20 percent on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit



Save 25 percent on Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - Executive



