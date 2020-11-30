Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 best deals: $300 self-emptying Roomba, $85 Nintendo Switch upgrade, $299 Sonos Move and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

With Cyber Monday in full swing, Amazon is leaning into the sale event like it's Prime Day all over again. You can browse all the deals at for yourself, but it'll take a while: There are countless products on sale, from Amazon's own warehouse of smart devices to Sonos speakers, Bose and Sony headphones, Tile Bluetooth trackers and more. The is back on sale again for example, this time at its lowest price ever of $399. Cyber Monday is often a pale imitation of Black Friday, but not this year -- the deals are impressive.

One important note: Delivery dates are starting to slip to late December, and even January, on some products. Those may readjust to closer ranges, but be aware if you're ordering anything that's a must-have holiday gift.

Before you dive into our top picks from Amazon's big sale, be sure to read these pro tips for saving extra cash:

Pro tip No. 1: We found a "secret" deal, one reserved for those who already have Alexa-capable devices: Just say, "Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug." You'll then have the option of buying the $25 plug for just $5. (Note that this deal isn't working for some. One theory: If you've already bought this plug, you might not be eligible. You also must complete your purchase via Echo, not the Amazon app or website.) This was still working for us as of Monday morning.

Pro tip No. 2: Virtually everything you buy from Amazon qualifies for 5% cash back when you pay with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. But -- even sale items, like the DJI Mavic Mini and iRobot Roomba i3 Plus (see below). That makes this a good time to sign up for that card if you don't already have one.

Pro tip No. 3: Cash-back service TopCashback is currently offering (mostly Amazon devices). That would be in addition to the 5% to 10% back if you used Amazon's Visa. Buy an Echo Show 8 for $65, for example, and you'd get 8% back here and 5% from the card. Real savings!

Finally, don't forget: Amazon isn't the only game in cybertown. Check out the best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart and, for serious bargain-shoppers, the best Cyber Monday deals under $50.

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

David Carnoy/CNET Usually priced at $200, the Cyber Monday $150 price tag matches the lowest price ever for these fitness-oriented true wireless earbuds. They include active noise canceling and a 24-hour runtime. In his CNET review, David Carnoy called them "top notch." Read the entire review of the Jabra Elite Active 75t.

Amazon You can still save $75 on the Kindle Oasis, Amazon's flagship 7-inch Paperwhite ebook reader. It's waterproof for bathtime reading, the battery lasts for weeks at a time and you can use it to listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth.

Sony The latest version of the excellent WH1000X headphones, these headphones include noise canceling with Sony's Dual Noise Sensor, a 30-hour battery life and touch sensors on the earcups for media control and voice assistance.

Marseille Do you own a Nintendo Switch or an older game console like the original Xbox or a PlayStation 3? There's a piece of hardware you might want to consider adding: the Marseille mClassic. It's a plug-in dongle that promises to upgrade game graphics in various ways, not the least of which is upscaling Switch games to 1440p resolution. And it works pretty well, at least with certain games. This might make a great gift for the gamer in your life. Use the on-page 15%-off coupon to get it for $85.

Amazon Want to step up from your smartphone for better photos? The Canon PowerShot Digital Camera G7 X Mark II has a large 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor for significantly better image quality. YUou can capture up to 8 frames per second and preview your images on the fully articulating 3-inch LCD display.

Chris Monroe/CNET This jumbo-size Echo Show smart display measures, as the name implies, eight inches diagonally, which makes it a great choice for watching cooking videos in the kitchen or making video calls. This sale price ties the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET "Wait for a sale." That was the conclusion of CNET's Echo Dot 2020 review, which praised the design and sound quality of the new model but rightly noted that Amazon's mini smart speakers go on sale all the time. This, however, is actually the first time it's happening; during Prime Day, Amazon discounted only the previous-gen Dot. Note that you can buy the Echo Dot with Clock for $39, also discounted for the first time, also $21 off. And the fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition is $49 (you save $41). Read our Echo Dot 2020 review.

Tile Tile usually makes you buy a multipack in order to get a decent discount. This is one of the best deals on record for a single tracker -- which just happens to be one of my favorite products. Add it to your keychain, then use the Tile app when those keys go missing. Just as valuable, double-press the Tile button and it rings your phone (even when set to silent).

David Carnoy/CNET Another Prime Day rerun, the Fire HD 10 tablet is an absolute steal at this price. Among the highlights: a big, sharp screen, expandable storage, a USB-C connector and a speed boost over the previous-gen model. It may be a while before we see the Fire HD 10 get discounted this much again. Read our Fire HD 10 review.

Amazfit Want something a little fancier than the Bip S? This ties the lowest price on record for Amazfit's Apple Watch lookalike, which offers a lot of the same features and way better battery life (up to 14 days, according to Amazfit). It offers a vibrant 1.6-inch display (with an always-on option), built-in GPS and loads of fitness features. Plus, it works with both Android and iOS phones.

Amazon This combo would ordinarily cost $75, but it's on sale for $34. You get the all-new Echo Dot along with an Amazon Smart Plug, which you can use to control lights or appliances using Alexa. This isn't the only fourth-gen Echo Dot bundle, either. For example, if you're more a fan of TP-Link smart plugs, you can get the Echo Dot with TP-Link Smart Plug for $47, saving $26. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (2020) review.

iRobot This is the largest discount on record for this new Roomba, which not only navigates your floors with smart sensors but also empties its own dust bin. (I'm pretty sure this is how Terminators got started.) And this is another item that qualifies for 10% cash back when you pay with your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. That effectively lops another $39 off the price. Don't have that Visa? You should get one, right now, because there's a $100 Amazon gift card in it for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite continues to see a solid discount ahead of Black Friday. This entry-level streamer delivers 1080p video with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Ebooks: awesome. Reading ebooks on a phone or tablet: less awesome. Good luck settling in with email, Twitter, TikTok and text messages clamoring for your attention. Plus, those screens aren't too easy on the eyes. That's why I'm a big believer in a dedicated e-reader. The entry-level Kindle is superb, with an integrated light and an improved design. Read our Kindle 2019 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Available only in arctic white at this price, the Bose 700 was dubbed CNET's pick for "top noise-canceling headphones" last year. It originally sold for $400 but has been hanging out at $379 more recently. At $299, this ties the lowest price on record. Read our Bose 700 review.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great for checking your ancestry and for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is better for helping you find your family origins?

Instant Pot This is the lowest price on record for this particular Pot, which holds six quarts of pretty much anything you want to cook and has a digital display. In addition to pressure cooking, it does sous vide, rice, yogurt and even cake. Read more: The best Black Friday Instant Pot deals

Sold out or expired deals

Lexy Savvides/CNET This was already a bargain at $70, so $55 feels like a steal. The Bip S improves on the already-great original Bip in several ways, with more sport modes and a higher-resolution display. Take note that the only color left as of this morning is Warm Pink, and Amazon currently shows it shipping mid-December. If you want it sooner, or other color options, look for a price-match at other stores (notably Best Buy). Read our Amazfit Bip S review.

LG This is the lowest price on record for LG's 2019 thin-and-light Gram, which nails just about every important spec. In addition to its eighth-gen Core i7 processor, it features 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, a full-HD touchscreen and a battery good for a whopping 20 hours, according to LG. Take note, however, that the integrated Intel graphics subsystem may not have the horsepower needed for high-end gaming, though it does have 8GB of dedicated RAM.

Nixplay A digital photo frame is the perfect gift, offering an endless slideshow of your favorite photos. Nixplay's frames can be a little pricey, but this sale makes the 10.1-inch model more affordable. It's one of the more feature-packed frames out there, with a dedicated email address for receiving new photos and support for Facebook, Instagram and Google Photos. I've owned one of these for years; I'm not overstating when I say I get daily enjoyment from it.

Sarah Tew/CNET At $100 off, we haven't seen the Sonos Move priced any cheaper. This is the first portable Bluetooth speaker from Sonos, but of course it also works with other Sonos speakers as part of a whole-home sound system using a Sonos wireless mesh network. You get an 11-hour battery life when it's not sitting on its discreet charging pad. One oddity: Right now we're seeing a higher price from a different seller, but if you scroll down a bit and look for "other sellers on Amazon," you should still be able to find it for $299 -- from Amazon. Alternately, Sonos proper also has the move for $299. Read our Sonos Move review. Looking for something for your media room? Amazon is also discounting the $399 Sonos Beam soundbar (on sale for $299). Read our Sonos Beam review.

