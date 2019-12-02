Amazon Cyber Monday 2019: the best deals available now

CNET

If you slept off your Black Friday shopping hangover only to wake up to an Amazon notification this morning that the Amazon Cyber Monday deals were already live, don't panic just yet. Amazon actually set its sights on Cyber Monday days ago when it unveiled its full list of deals for Monday, Dec. 2 -- except the discounts actually started on Saturday. Amazon is basically just carrying over its Black Friday deals on through to the end of Cyber Monday, including the brand-new Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $80 -- at $50 off, that's the lowest price so far on the Alexa smart speaker Amazon introduced earlier this fall.

You can track all of the Cyber Monday deals on Amazon's holiday page. There you'll find a mixture of Amazon's own devices (Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo screens and speakers) and various other sale items.

Cyber Monday Amazon device sales



Many of these deals are available right now. Indeed, just about everything here is a continuation of the discounts leading up to Black Friday. Even so, these remain some of the best prices of the year (or best since Prime Day, at least) on Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindle readers, Fire TV streamers and other first-party Amazon devices.

Cyber Monday electronics deals

These deals on non-Amazon devices are taken straight from the Amazon press release. Some are live now while others will be available on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday household, kitchen and home-furnishing deals

Amazon will have plenty of savings on everything from mattresses to blenders to Instant Pots to vacuums, too.

Save up to 35% on select furniture and mattresses.

Save up to 35% on area rugs.

Save up to 35% on gaming chairs & desks.

Save on Instant Pot.

Save on Breville kitchen appliances.

Save on Nespresso.

Save up to 15% on Aprilaire Whole House Humidifiers.

Save 20% on First Aid Only 299-piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit.

Save 20% on Scott Essential Multifold paper towels.

Save up to 30% on office furniture essentials.

Save on Ninja products.

Save on SodaStream machines.

Save on Wusthof Cutlery.

Save 20% on the Brother HC1850 Computerized Sewing and Quilting machine.

Save up to 43% on the Ecovacs Ozmo 920.

Save up to 45% on Sharpie, Paper Mate, and Elmer's Slime.

Save on Casper mattresses.

Cyber Monday deals on smart-home and home-improvement products

While plenty of the Amazon device deals listed above are certainly smart home-oriented, Amazon will have deals on non-Amazon devices, too.

Save up to 29% on Netgear Orbi Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System.

Save up to 25% on iRobot Roomba 675.

Save up to 27% on iRobot 960.

Save up to 30% on Black & Decker.

Save up to 20% on select DeWalt best sellers.

Save 15% on NewAir Dual Zone beverage cooler.

Save on Emerson Smart Thermostat and Echo Dot Bundle.

Save up to 30% on Hunter ceiling fans.

Save up to 15% on GE Profile ice maker.

Save 35% on Dremel Rotary Bundle.

Save up to 44% on Gearwrench tools.

Save up to 30% on August Home smart locks.

We'll be following up and highlighting the best deals once these actually start going on sale over the next few days. Stay tuned.

