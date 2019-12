Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 - Final Hours: Deals on headphones, Fossil smartwatch, Echo Show, and more.

Deal Savings Price



















































The deals aren't done at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Far from it in fact. Many of the major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target have kept their prices low following the holiday weekend, and Amazon is leading the way with some great deals remaining on TVs, earbuds, headphones, video doorbells and laptops.

We've pulled some of the best together below, but some quick highlights include $90 off the Fossil Gen 5 WearOS smartwatch for $205 (you save $90) and the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo for $99 (Was $65, but still $41 off), and the Polk Command Bar is still listed at $199.

Check out our remaining deals below.

Cyber Monday brings even more deals on devices, especially Amazon's own lines of Echo and Fire products, including:

And it doesn't stop there -- Amazon has plenty of other great stuff on sale like a Nintendo Switch Lite that's $60 off if you sign up for an Amazon Visa Rewards Card and the Fossil Gen5 WearOS smartwatch for $205 ($90 off the list price).

But before you take a look at the top picks below, be sure to check out my advice on how to save an extra 10% to 20% at Amazon to learn some of the Amazon-specific cash-back tricks that I've recently discovered. And remember: There are some undeniable advantages to being an Amazon Prime member on Cyber Monday and during other Amazon sales.

Without further ado, let's look at the best Cyber Monday deals still going on at Amazon right now.

Deals on Nintendo Switch, Echo Show and Kindle e-reader available right now

These sweet deals are still around. If you're looking for an Echo Show or a Fire player or tablet, then now is the time to buy.

Fossil The Apple Watch isn't for everyone -- and that goes double for Android phone owners. But this stylish (and round) Fossil model is no slouch in the tech department, either, with onboard GPS, NFC and heart rate monitoring among its bag of tricks.

CNET Best Buy and Amazon have the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds (CNET gave them an Editors' Choice Award last year) on sale for $100, though not in the full array of colors -- if you want them in titanium black or gold beige, you're in luck. The new, more compact Elite 75t earbuds typically retail for $180, but you can snatch them up now for $150. The slightly more rugged Elite Active 65t model is currently on sale for $140. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Save $20 now on an Amazon Echo Input, a nifty device that adds Alexa to an external speaker and connects via 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth. Basically, it helps you turn any speaker into a smart speaker. Read our Amazon Echo Input review.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Amazon Echo Link Amp helps you upgrade your speakers with a built-in 60-watt two-channel amplifier, high-fidelity streaming music and Alexa. You can use it to voice-control your music via your Echo device or the Alexa app.

Also available now:

Other Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available



As expected, some of the best Cyber Monday discounts (and Black Friday carryovers) are on Amazon devices. But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so check those out, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Wireless earbuds are all the rage, and Klipsch adds its own into the market. The T5 True Wireless Earphones have great sound and a fancy Zippo lighterlike case. You can save $50 when buying these earbuds early, but use the money you saved to get more silicone tips so you can get just the right fit for your ear. Read our Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones review.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $20 you can spend on your house right now. Note: There are currently some shipping delays (one to four weeks), so you'll need to either be a Prime member or pay extra for speedier shipping. Read our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Adding a soundbar to your TV- and movie-watching experience will improve it like few other accessories can. Stuck trying to decide which one? Here's a good option at a particularly good price. For a limited time, while supplies last, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $199. That saves you $100. There are more affordable soundbars out there, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa smarts. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

Sony While Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones showed up to party at $228 very briefly last week, we can't be sure that wasn't just a pricing error rather than a deliberate effort to undercut Bose. Nonetheless, they're now priced at $278, and we'd be surprised if that price went any lower before the holidays. There's little doubt that these excellent-sounding headphones are the ones to beat right now, which is great, since they're priced about the same as their chief competitor, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. This deal had expired, but it's back -- available now.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Bose Sure, there's an avalanche of competition out there, with more noise-canceling headphones than you can soundlessly shake a stick at. But Bose always seems to lead the pack with superb comfort, noise cancellation and overall sound quality. Right now, you can get Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $70 off at Amazon. If you don't care about getting a dedicated Google Assistant button, you can still find otherwise identical, refurbished copies of the original Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones at Amazon as well. That said, the price has been fluctuating a bit -- we saw the QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $235 recently, so there might still be some surprises between now and Cyber Monday. But you certainly shouldn't pay more than $279 if you're in the market between now and the new year. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Amazon The Xbox version of the sardonic sci-fi RPG is on sale at Amazon for $20 off this Cyber Monday. Read GameSpot's Outer Worlds review.

Instant Pot If you're looking for some extra room for your Instant Pot culinary pursuits, the Instant Pot's Duo 7-in-1 model is $99 for Cyber Monday.

Amazon Vizio's 2019 P-Series Quantum TV cost $1,400 when it debuted earlier this year. Amazon's current deal saves $521 off Amazon's regular price, bringing this TV down to $100. That's just about the same as its September sale price of $998. You'll get 4K HDR, a nice 65-inch display and smarts for Apple HomeKit, AirPlay and Alexa and Google voice commands. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but CNET's David Katzmaier loved its 2018 predecessor. Need an even bigger screen? There's also an option to purchase the 75-inch model for $1,498, which is an $800 discount.

Amazon This 50-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba (model 50LF711U20) has an Amazon Fire TV built in, for easier streaming from Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. You can also add the code FTVE19 to get a free Echo Dot included with the TV.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's Eero mesh Wi-Fi system is designed to bathe your home in Wi-Fi. This three-pack setup lets you replace your router and it covers up to 5,000 square feet, eliminating any dead zones in your home. As it's regularly priced at $249, the current offer of $190 is a relative steal.

Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with a Fire TV or Echo Show, or on the go with a compatible mobile device. The 500GB Fire TV Recast, which lets you record two shows at once and store up to 75 hours of HD shows, is currently $130 ($100 off). The 1TB Fire TV Recast, which lets you record four shows at once and store up to 150 hours of HD programming, is currently $180 (also $100 off).

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire Stick (the HD version -- if you want the 4K edition, scroll down a little) is just 20 bucks right now. That's not the best price we've ever seen for the Fire Stick, but it's still quite the bargain. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher (tempting though that may be at $30). Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At half its normal price of $50, you can get an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $25. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $30 on the new Fire TV Cube. (The older model was $70 during Prime Day.) Read more about the 2019 Fire TV Cube.

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon and Target previously had the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad available for $230, a deal that has since sold out. It's now $249 at Amazon. This iPad has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor, and is a good upgrade for anyone who has the non-Pro 2017 model or older. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Amazon This 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia (model NS-32DF310NA19) has Amazon Fire TV built in, which will let you access Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. You can also add the code FTVE19 to get a free Echo Dot included with the TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro noise-canceling earbuds are now available for less than their original price. As they're regularly priced at $250, this small discount is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Note that these keep going in and out of "backordered" status, so right now there appears to be a delay in shipping. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET In Nintendo Switch-land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold-out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, while in-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last." And now Amazon is matching that offer, too: Use code UUDDLRLRBA at checkout, and it'll send you a $25 credit within a week. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

LG Currently 42% off the list price, this is the best price we've seen on this 65-inch UHD TV. It includes both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and smart assistance, and AirPlay 2 lets you cast from any Mac or iOS device to the big screen. LG also packs in a quad-core processor that supports HDR color and Dolby Atmos 2.0 with 20-watt integrated speakers.

Normally $130, the Paperwhite -- the best all-around Kindle e-reader -- is back down to just $85 during this sale. Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Catan The eternally popular civilization-building board game is 49% off. This is the core game for three to four players.

That's it for now! Have you spotted any other great deals during Amazon's Cyber Monday sales? Share them in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published last month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more.